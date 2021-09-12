Neighbors frustrated after Knox Co. Planning approved big housing development in a rural community

"Once they destroy these farms and these rural areas, there is no replacing this," one community member said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the sleepy Dry Hollow community, life is quiet. Residents can hear birds in the air and see deers prancing through their backyards. For decades, this community has looked out at farmland, rolling hills and forestry. Now that view may be going away.

"The people that live in this rural area bought here, because it is rural," said Dawn Close.

Dawn Close moved to this part of Knox County because of its ruralness. She also lived in a historic site surrounded by natural springs.

Brad Russell also lives in this little community.

"I own a farm that is adjacent to the property. It's been in my family for nearly 100 years, and we just don't want to see it ruined by development," Russell said.

Currently, 160 acres in this community are zoned for agricultural uses or are considered protected hillsides. Then, the land was bought by developers, Thunder Mountain Properties LLC.

In November, Thunder Mountain Properties requested a rezoning; however, due to great opposition, they postponed the vote.

Initially, the developers wanted to build 474 homes on 158 acres — three homes per acre. However, that plan was not profitable due to the more expensive cost to build on the hillsides.

Instead, they asked for 255 homes to be built on the flat part of the land, which is about 65 acres. That's four family homes per acre.

Knox County Planning approved the requested rezoning, to change that land to a planned residential zone. That vote was 10-4.

About 25 Dry Hollow community members were present at the planning meeting. All of them were frustrated with the decision.

"The traffic that this is going to cause is going to be enormous," Russell said.

"People are very concerned, the school overcrowding, grocery stores, overcrowding, all of it," Close said.

The developers were also at the meeting. They said they heard the communities concerns and are doing their best to accommodate everyone. Thunder Mountain properties said they addressed the traffic concerns with Knox County and have a plan for how to manage the growth.

The transportation analysis states that some of the smaller surrounding roadways are in "poor condition." The FMA recommends improvements.

Although the rezoning was approved by the planning committee, it still has to be voted on by Knox County Commissioners to be officially approved. The locals are asking for that proposal to be turned down.

"It'll never be the same, the trees will all be taken down, the animals will all be gone. And that's the beauty of this area," Close said.

While they lost the first round of the land battle, the Dry Hollow community members said they're not ready to "call it quits" just yet.