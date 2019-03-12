Neighbors and cat lovers in West Knoxville said they are hoping to find a hero who can come and rescue a black cat that's been stuck in a tree for at least five days.

Animal lover Rachel Suvorov said the cat has been stuck in the tree for nearly a week now off 3910 Middlebrook Pike near the Reserve at Third Creek.

People have tried to help it get down with various tactics, such as tempting it with tuna and trying to reach it with a ladder -- but so far have been unsuccessful, saying the cat would hide in the tree.

"We need someone to help get the cat down because it's cold and he's in distress," she said. "The poor thing doesn't have a tail, so I don't know what he's been through."

The tree the cat is stuck in, located off 3910 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville.

WBIR

She and others are asking anyone with expertise in rescuing stuck cats to lend a hand so they can take it to Young-Williams Animal Center to see if it is micro-chipped.

"If someone could come get the poor cat out of the tree, we would really appreciate it. I don't want to see vultures circling the tree," she said.