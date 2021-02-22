Neighbors show love to VG's Bakery after customer damaged door during "tantrum" over wearing a mask

Despite the incident, the Farragut bakery said most neighbors have been nothing short of amazing to them during the pandemic.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Farragut bakery is thankful for the love and support of its neighbors after it said a mask-less customer threw a "temper tantrum" and damaged property in the process when asked to follow the store's rule of wearing a mask indoors to keep staff and other customers safe.

On Saturday, VG's Bakery at 11552 Kingston Pike said someone walked into the store and got angry after they were told to a wear a mask. General Manager Katie Gwin said the person stormed out and slammed the front door hard enough to disconnect the hydraulic arm and knock its sun shade out of the door.

"More than physical damage, outbursts like that cause us a lot of unnecessary sadness and fear," Gwin said. "People can be mean, and people can let their pent-up stress and frustration get the best of them. There’s absolutely no reason why a friendly neighborhood bakery (or anywhere else) should be on the receiving end of that sort of aggression."

Despite the incident, Gwin said most neighbors have been nothing short of amazing to them during the pandemic -- saying the kind words and support they've received in the past few days far outweighs the negative.