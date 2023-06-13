East Tennessee support group aims to improve how law enforcement approaches neurodivergent people

Rachel Ward started "Neurodiversity Group Maryville," after she was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder as an adult.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — When law enforcement officers approach neurodivergent people, interactions may not always go smoothly. Loud noises from sirens and bright police lights can overstimulate people, and so can anxiety from being approached by an officer.

A group in Maryville is hoping to improve interactions between law enforcement officers and neurodivergent people. It started after Rachel Ward was diagnosed with level one autism spectrum disorder as an adult. She found that there was a lack of support groups for neurodiverse adults.

So, she started one. It's named "Neurodiversity Group Maryville."

"My brain picks up on all the sounds, like from cars to the people walking behind us and the birds to the river. It just picks up on all the sounds and like light is more bright for me," she said. "My brain takes in a lot of information, a lot more than other people's."

The group brings people who think similarly together in one room. One of the group's many goals is to improve how law enforcement approaches neurodivergent people.

"What would I do if I got pulled over? How can I react or talk to the officer so he would know that my brain just functions differently," she said.

Shaun O'Neal, a sergeant with the Maryville Police Department, spoke with the group. He works with other officers and shows them how to work with neurodiverse people, taking from personal experience. He said his son was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

"I have a sticker on my window that just informs first responders that this kid isn't going to behave the way you expect them to," he said.