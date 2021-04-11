New affordable housing opens in East Knoxville with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon cut the ribbon on the Burlington Commons, a new affordable housing complex off Holston Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders gathered in East Knoxville to celebrate the opening of a new affordable housing complex meant to provide homes for families who may not have the chance to live in many other places.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon was there to cut the ribbon and welcome people into the Burlington Commons. It features two, three-story buildings comprised of 49 units with a laundry room, a community room, a business center, a fitness center and space to store bicycles, according to plans for the complex.

Officials previously said that units will be priced based on Fair Market Rent, minus an allowance for utilities. Renters who make 80 percent or less of the area median income will be eligible to live there — $59,100 for a family of four and $41,400 for a single household.

"There is a great need for affordable housing, especially quality affordable housing," said Becky Wade, who works with Housing and Neighborhood Development. "This is for people who just can't afford the market rate."

The complex will also accept tenants with Section 8 vouchers, officials said.

The apartments are along KAT Bus Route 31, close to the Asheville Highway Kroger and the Burlington Branch o the Knox County Public Library.

There are more than a thousand other affordable housing units either under construction or newly completed across the city, after some leaders identified affordable housing as a critical need for the city.

In total, the Burlington Commons was originally estimated to cost up to $10.4 million. It was partially funded with the Affordable Rental Development Fund.