Oak Ridge — The new American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) opened to the public Monday.

The new museum is now located on Main Street in Oak Ridge, and it will operate on a limited schedule of Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until it's grand opening on Oct. 18. That's when it will be open seven days per week.

The previous museum closed in July, making way for the upgrade to 18,000 square feet of more modern and interactive storytelling of Oak Ridge.

PREVIOUS: Construction underway on new home for AMSE in Oak Ridge

"We're bringing something so different from the old museum that so many generations came through," Museum Director Julia Bussinger said.

You'll meander through an organized maze of displays. The flow begins with the history of the Manhattan Project.

Next, the exhibits showcase other achievements of Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12. You will learn about national security, environmental cleanup and engineering advancements.

"I mean, it's just entirely different," said Museum Educator Pat Fitchpatrick. "How is it alike?"

Visitors will see a 3D-printed jeep which was created at ORNL and is the museum's first exhibit.

One of AMSE's interactive exhibits includes a touch screen that tells you which element you are on on the Periodic Table.

The Department of Energy believes about 65,000 tourists visit the museum each year.

The museum was established in 1949 to educate the public on DOE's missions. AMSE serves as the starting point for the DOE Public Bus Tour.

