Local developers building first multi-family apartments in Turkey Creek

The Dominion Group said the project worth $35 million is scheduled to be complete Spring 2023.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — It’s not an easy task to find family rental housing in West Knoxville, but in spring 2023 there will be 190 new units available in Turkey Creek which will be the first of its kind on city property in the area.

“We're really excited about this particular location,” Sean Chalmers said, vice president of the Dominion Group in Knoxville. “There's so many great amenities from the restaurants to retail, you've got a hospital right across the street and really easy access to the interstate by Lovell Road.”

City West Apartments is across the street from Walmart, backed up to the wetlands.

For about 20 years, Turkey Creek has provided places to shop and eat, but it only has one neighborhood.

“It'll be a mix of studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms and three bedrooms,” Chalmers said. “It’ll provide a range of different housing types for depending on what a family might need.

City West Apartments will have include a pool, a fitness center, and a courtyard.

A massive tree estimated to be about 100 years old sits in the middle of the site.

“The previous landowners asked if we could figure out a way to preserve the tree,” Chalmers said. “So we got with our design team, and came up with a plan to work around it and really turn it from something that's more of a challenge to something that could be an iconic piece of the project moving forward.”