New 'Ask KPD' video series to answer questions submitted by community members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will start answering questions submitted by community members on its new video series, 'Ask KPD'.

KPD and the Police Advisory & Review Committee will host 'Ask KPD' on a monthly basis.

The video series will air on the official KPD Facebook page and the first Facebook Live will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The questions can be centered around any law enforcement-related or KPD specific topics, including department policy, procedures, and training.

KPD said they will not answer questions related to ongoing or open investigations.

Questions for Wednesday's video are being accepted now through Tuesday until 7 p.m.