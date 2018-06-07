On Friday, Lenoir City Mayor Tony R. Aikens cut a piece of orange ribbon to mark the beginning of a new partnership between the city and a new distilling and brewing company.

Bussell Island Distillery and Brewery Company will include a restaurant and will be located in an historic downtown Lenoir City building.

According to Mayor Aikens, before 1975 the building housed a jail system, city hall and dispatch.

"City council and I have met with these folks and we believe it's going to be good for Lenoir City," Aikens said.

Brandon Valentine is one of the partners of Bussell Island Distillery and Brewing Company. He said the process to get to this point was long but worth it.

"We want the community to embrace it and when we get those doors open we want it to be a place where people can gather, drink, have a good meal, and just embrace the community," Valentine said.

He also said the process will include extensive remodeling, tastings and tours. Renovations on the new business are set to begin in the next 90 days and partners hope the for the brewery to open its doors in the next year.

The new business will be located at 200 Depot Street in Lenoir Cty.

