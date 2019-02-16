KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents of West Knoxville can now eat even more chicken as a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is in the works for the Northshore Town Center.

In anticipation of the new store, Aventine Northshore Apartments, a luxury, waterside, urban living space celebrated with Chick-Fil-A treats and the cow himself who visited from the West Town Mall location.

New Chick-Fil-A headed for Northshore Town Center
The living facility posted a picture on their Facebook page sharing their excitement when a sign finally went up over the weekend.

Furry residents of Aventine get excited for future Chick-Fil-A opening.
In June, the MPC approved a development plan for the new restaurant, however Chick-Fil-A has not yet listed it's location on it's main site. 