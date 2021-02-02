New Claiborne Co. Family Justice Center opens, offering centralized resources for victims

The center was created to make sure that victims of family violence do not need to navigate the justice system alone.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new center serving victims of family violence opened in Claiborne County on Friday. It is meant to provide a centralized place where victims can go to find a variety of resources.

It was also created to make sure victims do not need to navigate the criminal justice system alone. By providing a variety of resources and connecting victims with people versed in the criminal justice system, the center hopes to relieve some of the burdens they may feel after incidents.

“Victims, including children, impacted by family violence need a variety of services that are brought together in the Family Justice Centers, ensuring they get comprehensive and convenient assistance,” said Jennifer Brinkman, the director of the Office of Criminal Justice Programs.

The first family justice center opened in Knoxville in 2006, and the Claiborne County Family Justice Center will be the tenth to open in the state. It is located at 1708 Church Street in Tazewell and serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and elder abuse.

Public and nonprofit agencies collaborate to create family justice centers, ensuring victims have a single location where they can find anything they need.