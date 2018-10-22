CROSSVILLE, TN — Police Chief Jessie Brooks has taken his Oath of Office and was sworn in as the Chief of Police for the City of Crossville Police Department on Monday.

The ceremony took place in the Crossville City Courtroom of the City of Crossville Police Department.

"Following the ceremony, words of praise and encouragement were given to those of attendance, by both Chief Jessie Brooks and Crossville City Manager Greg Wood," Cpt. Brian Eckelson said in a release.

There were many city of Crossville Police Officers among those present.

“I’ve heard many good things about this department and its officers,” said Chief Brooks. “I am ready to get to work and very proud to be here. We are going to do great things.”

