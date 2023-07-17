Gov. Lee appoints Shari Tayloe to serve as the next DAG for McMinn and Monroe counties

Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that he appointed Shari Tayloe to serve as the next 10th Judicial District Attorney General.

ATHENS, Tennessee — McMinn and Monroe counties have a new district attorney general.

Tayloe formerly served that district as its deputy attorney general. She will be taking over the head role after former DA Stephen Crump announced in March he would resign in July.

“Shari is a dedicated public servant, and I value the significant legal experience she will continue to bring to the 10th Judicial District,” Lee said. “I am pleased to appoint her to this position and appreciate her service to Tennesseans.”

Lee said Tayloe is bringing 25 years of prosecutorial experience to the role. She received her bachelor's degree at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga before getting her juris doctor degree at the University of Tennessee College of Law.