New details are emerging about the pilot who crashed his plane into the Tennessee River, then swam to shore.

A police report released on Thursday said 62-year-old Martin Odendaal was heading for Skyranch Airport when his plane's engine quit. Odendall said he tried to make it to downtown Island Airport, but crashed his Flightstar FC2 into the river.

A team of KPD officers and Knox County deputies used sonar to locate the plane earlier in the day, and the Blount County team confirmed the plane's identity with video technology and a dive at the site before recovering it.

The FAA now leads that investigation. Odendaal walked away from the incident unharmed. D.J. Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Department said witnesses reported seeing a plane go into the river just west of water treatment plant along the north bank around 8:45 p.m.