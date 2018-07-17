The National Transportation Safety Board has released a new report into the helicopter crash that killed five people in April 2016.

The so-called "factual report" details the NTSB's investigative findings as they work to conclude what caused the incident.

Randy Safewright, a crash investigator who did not work this crash, reviewed the document for 10News and said it appears investigators are leaning toward failure of the aircraft's fuel pump as an initial cause.

"If that fuel pump had failed or was operating at a degraded capability, you wouldn't be getting the fuel to have the power to turn the main rotor," he said.

Safewright said the NTSB's final report will conclude what caused the incident, but usually there are multiple factors.

The report said it was particularly windy on the day of the crash.

The helicopter hit a tree on a ridge and then skidded more than 400 feet before going up in the flames, it said.

Pilot Jason Dahl, 38, Parker Rasmussen, 18, his 22-year-old sister Peyton Rasmussen, and Michael Mastalez, 21, suffered fire-related injuries after the Bell 206L helicopter went down, according to reports from Dr. Christopher Lochmuller of the Regional Forensic Center.

The final report on the incident is due to be released in the next few weeks, an NTSB spokesman said.

"They’ll take that information, take the data, take everything they have and that will help other helicopter operators because they’re going to make sure that doesn't happen again," Safewright said.

