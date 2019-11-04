KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Nearly two weeks after her body was found, Knox County authorities still have few leads about the person found washed up along Fort Loudoun Lake.

Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Fishermen found the woman's severely decomposed body at a dock the morning of March 30 in the 5100 block of Buckhead Trail.

Authorities released a few more details Thursday about the body.

She was found wearing one glove and a trenchcoat with a fleece lining.

Investigators think it's likely the woman was homeless, but it's hard to tell right now whence she came.

On Feb. 23, the region saw heavy rains that caused widespread flooding. Authorities theorize the body had been there since the February rains.

The advanced state of decomposition posed a challenge for the Regional Forensic Center. The person's gender wasn't immediately obvious, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 865-215-2243 or email Crimetips@KnoxSheriff.org to give an anonymous tip.