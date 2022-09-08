Retail shops, restaurants and apartments to be built in Alcoa business park, opening in early 2024

A Nashville-based developer, Ramston Capital, said they planned to spend up to $80 million on the project in Pellissippi Place.

ALCOA, Tenn — A business park in Alcoa may soon see construction trucks and crews working after a Nashville-based developer announced plans to build a "mixed-use residential development project."

Ramson Capital said they would spend up to $80 million on the project, according to the Industrial Development Board of Blount County, as well as the cities of Alcoa and Maryville.

The building is expected to be four stories tall and includes retail shops, restaurants and residential space. The rendering also shows an outdoor pool with four buildings surrounding a roundabout, along with several parking spots around the buildings.

A spokesperson for the Blount Partnership said that the project is expected to be completed in early 2024. It is being built in Pellissippi Place, a research and technology park located off Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway in Alcoa.

The park is meant for a variety of different uses with a focus on technology, research, development and commercialization.