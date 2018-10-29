Development along South Knoxville's waterfront continues and the riverwalk connecting the Gay Street Bridge to Henley Bridge appears nearly complete.

The south waterfront redevelopment plan, which was approved in 2006, included redeveloping the old Baptist Hospital site and transforming it into apartments and mixed use developments.

"This is a big transformation of changing blighted and vacant properties and redeveloping on this site," Dawn Michelle Foster, the city's director of redevelopment said..

The 303 Flats building, which suffered weeks of move in delays, is now at full capacity, a spokeswoman says. Regal Cinemas previously moved their headquarters across the river.

Construction continues on One Riverfront Apartments and a public riverwalk connecting the two buildings and downtown.

"They hope to have the building closest to Gay Street occupied by the end of the year with both buildings occupied by the end of next quarter," Foster said.

The site is still under construction however, and the city plans to close a stretch of Blount Ave. from Chapman highway toward the railroad bridge to improve sewer lines.

"In order to do these great projects, we have the have the necessary public infrastructure upgrades in regards to utilities," Foster said.

