New Documents and Photos Released of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — The National Transportation Safety Board has released new documents and witness statements regarding the Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash, which occurred on Aug. 15, 2019 - just before the August race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The documents indicate that there were no issues with the engines or other parts of the aircraft when it crashed at the Elizabethton airport.

The 256 pages of documents released include witness statements, including statements from the pilots. In those statements, the pilots noted that their final approach to the airport was fast. It states that the pilots were unable to abort their landing after the aircraft bounced for a second time, because thrust reversers were already engaged. With the thrust reversers engaged, the pilots were not able to increase the power of the engines and obtain the necessary airspeed to climb back up into the air.

In their written statements, the pilots Richard Pope and Jeff Melton spoke about what led up to the crash. Pope stated that the approach to the runway at Elizabethton was "maybe a little fast," meaning that he was carrying too much speed when on final approach. He stated he did this because the aircraft tends to slow down easily. He also said that their landing flare - which is the time between when a pilot is on final approach and makes their first contact with the runway surface was possibly inadequate.

Pope also said that normally he would wait to deploy the thrust reversers until they were on the ground. He said it is possible that he may have deployed them too early.

The aircraft bounced several times while traveling down the runway at high rate of speed. After the third bounce, the pilots attempted to apply full brake to slow it down, but the Cessna Citation was carrying too much speed. The pilots reported feeling the aircraft skid down the runway and not slowing down. In the NTSB's report, they note that after the second bounce, the aircraft appears to have climbed back up to 25 feet before it descended rapidly and made contact with the runway surface. The right main landing gear collapsed and the right wing tip contacted the runway. Skid marks were present from the right main gear and right main gear door indicating the aircraft traveled slightly left before turning back to the right as it approached the end of the runway.

The aircraft exited the end of the runway and traveled over a 25 foot wide creek and down a grass covered hill for about 400 ft before coming to rest on the nearby highway. A fire soon erupted. Dale Jr. and Pope attempted to open the over the wing emergency exit door, but it would not open. Smoke was then seen coming from the rear of the aircraft and flames could soon be seen by Dale Jr. and others onboard. Pope was able to open the cabin door just wide enough for him to exit through the opening. He estimated the opening to be about the size of an oven.

Dale Jr., his wife and daughter, and the two pilots escaped from the aircraft soon after it came to rest and caught fire. They, along with their dog, were not injured.