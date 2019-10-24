A new 10-acre expansion of I.C. King Park in South Knox County opened Thursday.

Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs and representatives from Young-Williams, Legacy Parks, PetSafe and others were present Thursday morning for the ribbon cutting.

The expansion is touted to make the park safer than before.

The new portion of the park is located just south of Mount Olive Elementary School and includes a 2-acre dog park, shelter and benches, water fountain, as well as separate sections for large and small dogs.

The new additions also feature a playground, picnic pavilion, restrooms, and trail that connects to the existing I.C. King trail system.

The project was funded in part by a $500,000 local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant.

RELATED: County planners seek input on IC King Park expansion