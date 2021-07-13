New dog park coming to New Harvest Park in Knox County

Current plans will eventually give Knox County the most dog parks per capita in the nation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local leaders are looking to expand your options for enjoying the dog days of summer with man's best friend.

Knox County Parks and Recreation officials say a new dog park is currently under construction at New Harvest Park. Four other county dog parks are also planned for Beverly Park, the SportPark, Powell Station Park, and Clayton Park.

Officials say the planned construction of ten additional dog parks, broken up evenly between the county in the city, will give Knox County the most dog parks per capita in the nation. The projects are expected to take place over the next couple of years.

Officials say the Boyd Family Foundation announced grants in 2020 that provide $50,000 for the construction of each park. They say the county will cover any remaining cost.

The county currently operates four dog parks: Concord Park located on S. Northshore Drive; I.C. King Expansion located on Maryville Pike; Tommy Shumpert Park located on Fountain City Road; and Plumb Creek Park located on Hickey Road.

Officials say the parks are open from dawn until dusk and offer walking trails, large open areas for unleashed pets to socialize, and fenced-in areas for pets under 30 pounds.