KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Drury Inn & Suites Knoxville West is nearing completion. The hotel will start welcoming guests on Oct. 1, according to a news release.

The hotel has 180 guest rooms and features more than 2,800 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

The new Drury hotel is located at I-40 and N Cedar Bluff Road, near the Sunsphere in World's Fair Park, University of Tennessee, Market Square and more.

“Knoxville is a vibrant, growing area, and we look forward to opening our first property in the city,” said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. “We have an exceptional team in place in Knoxville, and I’m confident Aaron and his team will provide the kind of award-winning service our guests have come to expect from Drury.”

Drury has also named the property's general manager, Aaron Alger. Megan Gemignani will be the area sales manager.

Click here to find about more about Drury hotels and for reservations.