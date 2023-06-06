New area code '729' to be introduced in some parts of East Tennessee, including Tri-Cities area

According to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission, the current 423 area code will run out of numbers by the end of 2025.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new 729 area code will be introduced in East Tennessee, including in the Tri-Cities region, officials announced Monday.

Officials said existing customers will keep their current area code and phone number. New customers or additional lines may be assigned the 729 area code once it is activated. That specific date has not yet been announced.