New education exhibit, "We BeeLong" celebrates grand opening in Knoxville

The exhibit will educate children about honeybees and their role In the ecosystem.
Credit: Museknox

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Knox County leaders including the City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for WeBeeLong, located at Muse Knoxville.

We BeeLong is an exhibit that educates children about the importance of pollinators, specifically honeybees and their critical role in our ecosystem.

The exhibit is designed to ignite a lifelong love for honeybees. It incorporates interactive elements, informative panels and an expanded Pollinator Gardens area. 

Executive Director of WeBeeLong, Allison Comer says "I hope people come out to this space and are inspired by the native pollinators and the facts about bees and other insects that they take a moment to think about how they can support bees and what they can do be more sustainable in our environment." 

This exhibit is expected to serve thousands of visitors each year and provide families with an immersive experience to explore and learn about the fascinating world of honeybees. 

    

