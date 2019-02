SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Prosecutors say a man faces charges in a murder case in Monroe County dating back 46 years.

District Attorney General Steve Crump says Max Calhoun is now charged in the death of John Constant, Junior.

Constant died in Monroe County in March 1973.

Crump says new evidence uncovered by the Cold Case Task Force Unit led to the arrest.

Calhoun is in the Monroe County Jail and faces a court appearance Monday.