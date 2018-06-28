We may be a long way from the beach, but you can enjoy the "no worries" vibe of Margaritaville in the mountains of East Tennessee!

First announced in 2016, the Margaritaville Resort opened on Thursday in Gatlinburg. It's located at 539 Parkway, near the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies.

The 163-room resort is inspired by the music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author Jimmy Buffett. The tropical theme extends throughout the resorts multiple restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, a full-service spa and family suites.

Developers say Jimmy Buffet will make an appearance at the hotel later this year.



There is already a Margaritaville Island inn just down the road, in Pigeon Forge. It'ss the budget friendly sister location to the 4-star Margaritaville Hotel.

