KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Knoxville's newest bar and food truck park has officially opened.

Southside Garage on Sevier Avenue is an old mechanics shop. It has a permanent bar and stage and will rotate a selection of food trucks.

Each day, there will be two trucks there at lunch and two at dinnertime.

The owner said South Knoxville seemed like the perfect fit.

"South Knoxville is just really an up-and-coming area. We really like the vibe down here. We kind of wanted to get in on that and kind of give people a place to see Knoxville's food trucks and stop in and hang out and drink some beer," Southside Garage Owner James Tourville said.

If you'd like to check it out, it's open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.