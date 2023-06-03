Knoxville leaders cut ribbon on new Fort Kid playground

The original Fort Kid playground was demolished in 2020 after reports of several hazards and safety concerns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders gathered near World's Fair Park on Monday to cut the ribbon on a new playground structure, located where several community members made fond memories as children — Fort Kid.

The playground now includes a new accessible play surface, a fort tower with a slide, poles for climbing and balancing, an accessible merry-go-round, a toddler play area, an accessible pathway and new site grading with soil enhancements.

In total, the project cost around $1.3 million and was funded through donations, as well as contributions from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance and Visit Knoxville.

The original Fort Kid structure was demolished in 2020 after reports of several hazards and safety concerns. The city then went to work to fund and design a new structure at the same location.

In June 2021, they funded a project to build a new play structure designed and constructed by Murfreesboro-based Great Southern Recreation. The new structure is located between 11th Street and World's Fair Park Drive.

Fort Kid Park is now open! Thank you to everyone who made this day possible! @CityKnoxvilleTN @downtownknox @visitknoxville pic.twitter.com/WUfsgLhNY1 — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) March 6, 2023

A previous press release said that Hedstrom Landscape Architecture designed a concept for a slope and path atop a regarded flat area, built in conjunction with the new play structure.

In March 2019, the city conducted a survey asking people about their personal experiences with Fort Kid. The survey asked participants which amenities they valued the most in the playground.

According to the survey, users wanted to maintain a mix of natural elements with vibrant features and earth tones on a unique and connected multi-level play structure. They preferred a design with hiding places and observation points that encourage creative discovery and active exploration. Climbing and sliding were at the top of the list of most-desired activities. The top-ranked elements included modern features like climbing walls, balance and agility features, and bridges for connectivity.