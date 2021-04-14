New Harvest Farmers' Market opening on April 22

The New Harvest Farmers’ Market will be open every Thursday, rain or shine, through Sept. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The New Harvest Farmers’ Market will open for the season on Thursday, April 22 at 3 p.m. with COVID-19 safe protocols in place.

The free market, which features 15 small, locally-owned businesses and a new walking program, is located at 4775 New Harvest Lane.

“Spring is here and I’m excited about the opening of the farmers’ market,” said Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who will kick off the annual event by ringing the official bell. “This market is a great way for members of the community to showcase their unique goods and special talents and for others to get outside and shop local. I can’t think of anything better.”

Shoppers will find locally grown seasonal produce, meats, eggs, plants, prepared foods, and artisan crafts. You will also be able to participate in the new Nourish Moves walking program, where you can track your steps and redeem them for Produce Bucks to be spent at the market.

“We are so excited about the Nourish Moves walking program at the New Harvest Farmers' Market this season!” says Ellie Moore, Nourish Knoxville Markets Manager. “In addition to our farmers' market, New Harvest Park boasts scenic walking loops, a splash pad, and a playground, making it the perfect place to get outdoors and get active while also picking up some local food!”

SNAP & P-EBT benefits can not only be used at the market, but can be doubled up to $20 per day with Double Up Food Bucks tokens that are redeemable at the market for free fresh fruits and vegetables.