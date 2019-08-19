KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is close to beginning construction on a brand new home for its amphibians and reptiles.

The future Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (ARC) Campus will be 2.5 acres in the heart of the zoo and home to 85 amazing species of snakes, lizards, turtles, tortoises, and more!

The zoo posted a sneak peek of some of those amazing animals that will call the ARC home:

Many of those animals are endangered, and 33 species are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plans which works to save animals from extinction.

"For me, this is the most important project that the zoo's ever done. Partly because this is where our legacy is; this is where we have done our most significant conservation work," President & CEO Lisa New said.

Zoo Knoxville officials said at the groundbreaking earlier this y ear that the $18 million facility is set to open in 2021.