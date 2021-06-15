New inclusive playground to be built in John Sevier Park

A Maryville park will soon have new equipment installed to make sure people of all abilities have a chance to play together.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Construction is making progress on a new inclusive playground in a Maryville park, according to officials.

Officials leading the construction of the playground said Tuesday that new equipment for the park is expected to be delivered in around a week. It will then be installed by the equipment company to ensure it is safe and ready for people of all abilities, according to a post by officials.

Organizers have worked for almost two years to make the inclusive playground a reality. Now, as the project enters phase one of construction, the site is being prepared and leveled out for crews to build on. The old playground equipment at the park is also being removed, according to officials.

In a post on social media, officials also specified that the inclusive playground will not include a roll-on wheelchair swing. They said most manufacturers of those swings operate in countries that do not meet U.S. safety standards. They also said the swings would need to be fenced and gated according to insurance requirements, separate from other playground structures.

They said separating a wheelchair swing would defeat the purpose of an inclusive playground.

Donations are being accepted to support the construction of the playground. People will be able to donate in honor of others, and permanent engravings will be at the playground. Anyone interested in donating can email Kathy McGee at Kathymcgee@charter.net.

John Sevier Park is located at 1998 Sequoyah Avenue in Maryville.