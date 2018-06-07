Bikers, walkers and drivers have a new online map to check that points out crash prone streets across our area.

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization, or TPO, created the map. It divides the crashes into pedestrian, bicycle, and fatal and then also shows crash factors and if it happened during the day or at night.

Clicking on one of the bubbles gives you background information about a wreck within the last five years.

The site creators point to high danger zones for riders and walkers. It also shows places with a dangerous record but that are improving.

The data on the map covers Alcoa, Blount County, Farragut, Knox County, Knoxville, Lenoir City, Maryville, and Oak Ridge.

"All information is from crash reports involving motor vehicles made by local law enforcement to TITAN (Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network) and analyzed by the TPO," KnoxTrans.org states.

© 2018 WBIR