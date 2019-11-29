JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A new ordinance in Johnson City restricts the chaining of dogs and establishes an annual registration for animals.

The ordinance takes effect on January 1st, 2020. Dogs will not be able to be kept on a pulley system in an owner's yard for more than 12 consecutive hours, and the dogs can't be tethered to a fixed post unless supervised.

Then, beginning in 2021, no dog can be chained outside without supervision.

After three violations, the dog will have to be surrendered to the animal shelter.