NASHVILLE — Get ready for a night down memory lane.

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany are coming to Tennessee in summer 2019 for their 53-city 'Mixtape Tour'.

The tour is scheduled to come to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on May 9 and the FedExForum in Memphis on May 10.

Tickets for the Nashville ($26.20-$175.45) and Memphis ($26.95-$176.95) concerts go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. Presales for New Kids on the Block fan club members and American Express card members begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

