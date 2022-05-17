Former finance director and interim KCHD director named the new health department leader

In the past, Parton worked as a controller for The LETCO Group and an accounting manager for Aqua Clear Water Systems.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department has a new senior director after Dr. Martha Buchanan announced she was stepping down as its head. Keven Parton was named senior director of KCHD on Monday, according to the office of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

He was previously serving as the interim senior director of KCHD after Buchanan retired.

In the new role, Parton will lead the health department as it responds to COVID-19 cases, conducts epidemiology programs, navigates community health issues and works to provide harm reduction services. The department also conducts environmental health services, such as groundwater protection and restaurant inspections.

In the past, Parton was the chief administrative officer and executive director of finance for Knox County. He also worked as a controller for the LETCO Group, as an accounting manager for Aqua Clear Water Systems and was a senior accountant for Altar'd State.

He has a bachelor's and a master's degree in accounting from Liberty University, according to a release from officials.

“The Health Department is a vital piece of Knox County Government,” said Jacobs. “Kevin has been an asset throughout his tenure, and I know he will do a great job in this new role.”

Officials said they are still searching for a public health officer to make decisions impacting the health of the Knox County community. State law requires the county to have a licensed physician in the role.