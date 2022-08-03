New Knoxville affordable housing apartment building open in Cedar Bluff

The new apartment building, Moss Grove, has 192 apartments.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People struggling to find a place to live in Knoxville may have a home at Moss Grove after leaders officially opened the new affordable apartment building on Tuesday.

Knoxville leaders said the building has 192 affordable apartments. They also said the apartments were filled with residents. The apartment building features floor plans for one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. There is also a swimming pool, a fitness center and stainless steel appliances.

The apartments also have income restrictions for residents. It is managed by Elmington Property Management and is located in Cedar Bluff. In general, affordable housing is defined as less than 30 percent of household income, according to city officials.

"I'm committed to continuing our consistent, significant investment into adorable housing through the affordable housing fund," said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. "It commits, well this is a floor and not a ceiling, at least $50 million over the next 10 years towards projects and activities that lead towards the development of more affordable housing."