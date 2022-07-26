Knoxville leaders reveal new vacuum street sweeper meant to help keep city clean

The Kärcher vacuum street cleaner is narrower and more versatile than other kinds of street cleaners, city leaders said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Market Square attracts all kinds of people with all kinds of equipment. A new kind of vacuum street sweeper is joining in too, meant to help make sure it stays clean along with other areas around Knoxville.

City leaders unveiled their new Kärcher vacuum street sweeper in a social media post on Tuesday. In it, they said that since it's narrower and more versatile than other kinds of street sweepers, cleaning up downtown areas will go faster and easier.

They said that it would take the vacuum sweeper around 5 minutes to clean up what would take crews around 25 minutes to clean up.

"This is the first Kärcher that is in North America," said Robbie Corum, the public service central manager. "It's fun to be an innovator."

City leaders said the kind of vacuum is used widely in Europe and said that Knoxville would become a trailblazer for its introduction to the U.S.

"It can do basically anything a regular street sweeper vacuum can do," said Nicholas Bradshaw, the fleet services director. "Except that it has greater maneuverability and it's also got a narrower profile. It can get into some of these tighter areas."