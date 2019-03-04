GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Work and Travel Lodge is opening its second location nationwide in Gatlinburg.

The 34-room facility is will cater solely to J1 Visa student workers and give the international employees of Sevier County not just beds to lay their heads, but a complete experience of cultural immersion and adventure, according to a release from the Work and Travel Lodge.

“I had talked with many locals and business owners while on family vacations in the Great Smokey Mountain area. That’s when I learned how the wildfires of 2016 truly devastated a lot of the area’s affordable housing,” said Work and Travel Lodge President George Wu. “I saw it as an opportunity to help local businesses get the seasonal help they need for the busy tourist season, help the J1 Visa workers leave the US with amazing memories of our country and Tennessee and to provide a type of high quality, affordable housing and an experience for all involved that is not seen in any other facility.”

According to the release, a recent Market Study on Sevier County Housing Needs shows a need for quality, affordable housing in the area for workers, with less than 1/2 percent of rentals ever being available.

“Having local businesses struggle to get good help, and having those that visit our country to work live in unacceptable conditions is not the situation this community should have to face. People and businesses here suffered enough from the fires already,” Wu said.

The Work and Travel Lodge location was specifically chosen because of its close proximity to downtown businesses and local banks. It is also on the blue and yellow trolley line, which makes trips to the grocery store, pharmacy and public library convenient.

Wu said he plans to work with a local general contractor to completely revamp and update the former motel inside and out.

He did the same with the first Work and Travel Lodge, which is in North Conway, NH near the White Mountains National Park. Both facilities will be open for the three seasons of the J1 Visa program-- summer, winter and spring.

Work and Travel Lodges each have Chief Experience Officers (CEO) on staff, who live at the lodges and are available to help guests with any needs they may have during their stay.

The CEOs also help organize activities and adventures for their guests and hire local instructors to teach culture and English. These six to eight-week courses are offered free to guests.

Local businesses can reserve rooms ahead of time to ensure housing for their workers, schedule transportation or private tours for the employees or even take part in the Work and Travel Lodge rewards program to show appreciation to their J1 Visa staff.

“I’ve had rental properties for years that catered to international workers. As I traveled around the world and stayed at various hostels, I learned lots of great concepts that build communities and enrich guest experiences during their stay. I decided when I started the Work and Travel Lodge that I would incorporate many of my favorite things from those facilities into my properties,” Wu said.

The weekly rates for rooms are always competitively priced. The Work and Travel Lodge also provides free Wi-Fi, cable TV, Playstation4, free bike rentals, games, a book exchange, guitar, DVD library, comfortable lounge areas, an outdoor grill and a business center with a computer, printer and web camera.

In addition to the fully equipped community kitchen, each room also has a microwave and refrigerator. All the furniture will be brand new with each guest getting their own brand new sheet set, mattress cover, pillow and a freshly laundered comforter.

The property will offer airport transfers from Knoxville McGhee Tyson Airport as well as other transportation.

The Gatlinburg Work and Travel Lodge is located at 602 East Parkway and scheduled to open for the 2019 winter tourist season.

For more information on the Work and Travel Lodge or to make a reservation, visit WorkandTravelLodge.com.