New Market Fire: No injuries after house fire in Jefferson Co.

The fire happened just after midnight Friday on Paul Drive in Jefferson City, according to the New Market Fire Department.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The New Market Fire Department said there were no injuries after a house fire in Jefferson County.

Several fire departments responded alongside the New Market Fire Department including Lake Way Central Fire, Kansas Talbott Fire, Rutledge Fire and West.

Video from the New Market Fire department shows damage to the house.