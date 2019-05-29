New Market and the Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating their Junior Fire Cadets for showing their skill and dedication at a recent competition in North Carolina.

Called 'North Carolina's Biggest Junior Firefighter Competition,' hundreds of junior firefighter cadets from across the Southeast and Texas competed in April in various firefighting field and knowledge events at the 9th annual Warren County Junior Firefighter Competition.

The New Market Junior Fire Cadets swept up the competition and took home the biggest trophy for winning first overall in the competition, as well 10 other trophies in individual events (6 first place, 3 second, and 1 third), including a water relay, rope tying, and a race to see who could gear up and set up the fastest.

One cadet said their training to become firefighters paid off big.

"You got to be fit working. You have to get your body hydrated. Keep it good, and it takes a lot of physical ability to do this job," cadet Shayne Coffey said.

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett and New Market Mayor Mark Potts helped honor the team for their big win on Tuesday.