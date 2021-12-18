New Market police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The New Market Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a missing 16-year-old girl Saturday.
They said Emily Faith Champ was last seen Dec. 14 driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio sedan. Police said that the car has dark, tinted windows and a purple decal on the back windshield with the initials "ECF." It also has Tennessee license plates — DFM-988.
Authorities said Champ is around 5'6" tall and weighs around 130 pounds. They also said she has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her location should reach out to NMPD at (865) 475-7997 or Jefferson County dispatch at 865-475-6855.