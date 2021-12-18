New Market police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday

Police said that Emily Faith Champ is around 5'6" tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The New Market Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a missing 16-year-old girl Saturday.

They said Emily Faith Champ was last seen Dec. 14 driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio sedan. Police said that the car has dark, tinted windows and a purple decal on the back windshield with the initials "ECF." It also has Tennessee license plates — DFM-988.

Authorities said Champ is around 5'6" tall and weighs around 130 pounds. They also said she has brown hair and brown eyes.