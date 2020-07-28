New mass transit center coming to Pigeon Forge

The design includes space for 10 new trolley berths and 313 new public parking spaces.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge will soon gain a new mass transit center in patriot park.

City leaders approved the $5.4 million project on Monday with a redesign of the facility’s parking lot to accommodate improved traffic flow and additional parking spaces.

The design includes space for 10 new trolley berths and 313 new public parking spaces.

The facility’s design includes 8,407 square feet of interior space with an additional 2,228 square feet of covered porches, according to the city. An additional 12,578 square feet is devoted to 10 new trolley berths, six covered and four uncovered. In addition to a passenger waiting area, administrative offices, employee break area, and public restrooms, the project adds 313 new public parking spaces, including employee parking.