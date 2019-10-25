Some experts say we'll all be eating bugs in 50 years. The University of Tennessee is getting ahead of the curve.

Thursday was the university's 13th annual Buggy Buffet -- a culinary celebration of all things insect and edible. The event draws attention to insects and their culinary importance.

"Many cultures around the world eat insects as a plentiful source of protein," a UT statement read. "The Buggy Buffet is a free opportunity for those in the UT area to enjoy this diet."

And enjoy they did. Students, staff, and others who were curious were able to dine on bug-based dishes that ranged from "bug-b-que" to "chocolate chirp cookies" to "banana bug smoothies."

Kids react to the bug-based concoctions at UT's Buggy Buffet.

The University of Tennessee

NBC reported that bugs might just be the solution to growing food insecurity. Some farms have hopped on the trend, raising crickets and more for human consumption.

But until the rest of the world hops onto the buggy bandwagon, it looks like UT will keep hosting its annual insect-covered feast.

One dish had a little "kick" from a not-so-secret ingredient.

The University of Tennessee