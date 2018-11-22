Pigeon Forge has a new mountain coaster!

Rocky Top Mountain Coaster opened on Thanksgiving day. It sits on over 20 acres of beautiful Smoky Mountain scenery and features plenty of tunnels, curves, and 360 degree turns.

The new coaster reaches speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.

Its website states the ride can be enjoyed by folks of all ages.

"This attraction is projected to set records as the longest coaster in East Tennessee. You'll want to come visit us after nightfall where our magnificent light show will guide you thru a thrill-packed excursion: an experience that will stay with you long after the ride is over!"

Rocky Top Mountain Coaster is over 9 minutes long. You can find it across from Dollywood on Veterans Boulevard.

The height requirement to ride alone is 56 inches. If riding along, the height requirement is 38 inches while the person controlling the sled has to be 56 inches tall and not younger than 16 years. The maximum height to ride is 84 inches or 7 feet.

Each sled can hold up to 375 pounds in dry conditions and 330 pounds in wet weather conditions.

Small children, 3 to 6 years of age, will need to ride with someone 16 or older controlling the sled.

The website says the coaster can operate during rain and even snow. For safety, they do close during thunderstorms and heavy rains.

No need to worry about others on the track. Riders are not allowed to bump into other sleds at any time.

