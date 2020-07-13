New mural in Downtown Knoxville depicts 'Windows to the Smokies'

Artist Megan Lingerfelt designed the piece to capture architectural elements from all over the city including St. John's Cathedral and The Oliver Hotel.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There might not be quite as many people out browsing the stores of Downtown Knoxville right now, but if you go, there's a new landmark that might catch your eye.

Work finished today on this 12-foot by 50-foot mural entitled, "Windows to the Smokies."

The artwork is the newest and biggest addition to the Dogwood Arts Mural Program, now in its second year.

Artist Megan Lingerfelt designed the piece to capture architectural elements from all over the city including St. John's Cathedral and The Oliver Hotel.

She brings those elements to eye level allowing you to see the blue haze of the Smokies reflected in them.

"This wall, whenever I was approached for it, it felt really special because of its location. And having the ability to make a landmark, the opportunity to do this, and have my name on it for however long its here, it's really, really, really exciting. I feel honored, honestly," Lingerfelt said.

You can see 'Windows to the Smokies' on the corner of Gay Street and Wall Avenue.