New 'My Knoxville' app to help residents navigate local services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The new 'My Knoxville' app aims to help residents navigate local services.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other local leaders unveiled the new app, today 3-1-1 Day.

The 'My Knoxville' app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

“This has been something my team has been working on for some time,” Mayor Kincannon said. “This app makes communicating with the City easier and provides one central location for City jobs, things to do, public transportation and more.”

The new app was created taking into consideration the input from residents and visitors. The 'My Knoxville' app has nine direct buttons for commonly searched items:

3-1-1

The City’s Chatbot

City Services

Maps and Parking

Things to Do

KAT

Weather

Jobs

COVID-19

The app has a 'Request' feature allowing users to report a pothole, graffiti, or other maintenance issues by taking a picture. Requests will be immediately sent to the appropriate department, officials said.