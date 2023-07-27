New ORNL director announced

Stephen Streiffer is set to take over in October.

The interim head of a national accelerator lab at Stanford University will take over as the new director of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

UT-Battelle, LLC, which runs the lab, made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Stephen K. Streiffer is interim director at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California. He takes over at ORNL in Oak Ridge in October.

Lewis "Lou" Von Thaer, CEO of Battelle and chair of UT-Battelle, said Streiffer has a diverse background

“Throughout his career, Stephen has leveraged existing strengths to create new opportunities and partnerships that strengthen our nation’s ability to innovate and compete," Von Thaer said in a news release announcing the appointment.

In Thursday's release, Streiffer was quoted as saying he's collaborated in the past with ORNL staff and considers it an honor to be coming to work in Oak Ridge.

Last year he became Stanford's vice president at SLAC. He then became interim director in February.

His previous experience includes 24 years at Argonne National Laboratory, southwest of Chicago.

Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, director of the Department of Energy's Office of Science, said in the release that Streiffer's experience "will help to ensure continued impact that benefits the nation and world.”

ORNL, which has some 6,000 staff members, conducts world-class research across a range of science platforms. It was built in 1943 as part of the federal government's Manhattan Project.

The lab also is known for its top-notch supercomputing programs.