A new restaurant and craft cocktail lounge is preparing to open in Downtown Knoxville's Holston Building.

Owner Demetrios Klonaris said he will be opening a Pan-Latin restaurant at the Gay Street location called 'Vida.' They plan on serving up South and Central American dishes, hand crafted cocktails, and more.

The restaurant is aiming to open by early summer.

The Klonaris family took possession of the ground floor and basement of the Holston Building. He said they intend on turning the basement into a craft cocktail lounge, focusing on the art of bartending.

The Klonaris family also runs Kefi in the Old City, Café 4, The Square Room on Market Square, and The Press Room in North Knoxville.