Knoxville is already a major media hub and is home to HGTV and Jupiter Entertainment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new production studio is coming to Knoxville! HGTV co-founder, Bob Baskerville, and Dee Haslam from RIVR Media are teaming up to launch RIVR studios.

It will open this summer and will include more than 20,000 square feet of studio space designed for TV and film production.