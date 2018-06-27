Cradle of Country Music Park, the little pocket park at one of Knoxville's busiest corners, is getting a new sculpture.

Dogwood Arts is installing "Renegade" by Chakaia Booker at 10 a.m. Thursday at the park at Summit Hill Drive and Gay Street.

The artwork is among 20 piece on display throughout the Knoxville area as part of Dogwood Arts' annual Art in Public Places exhibit.

The vertical piece is not permanent. It's set to stand in place through early spring 2019.

The triangular half-acre park itself is going to be renovated and redesigned, and new art will be installed. Artist candidates are now submitting their proposals for work at the site.

Booker incorporates discarded construction materials and tires in her work. The material lends itself to the extremes of outside exposure.

According to a biography in the National Museum of Women in the Arts, "Though she has adopted utilitarian jeans and work boots in her studio, she always wears a large, intricately wrapped headdress, which has links to her earliest wearable art and has become her fashion signature."

She received a bachelor's degree in sociology from Rutgers University and a master of fine arts from City College of New York.

She is a past recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship.

